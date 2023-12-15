Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock surges as demand for coal rises

Coal India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Coal India saw the stock open at ₹349.05 and close at ₹345.2. The high for the day was ₹351.1, while the low was ₹345.8. The market capitalization for Coal India is ₹214,247.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹362.55, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The trading volume on the BSE for Coal India was 337,083 shares.
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 352.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 354.55, while the offer price is 354.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 2100 and an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest stands at 56,080,500, indicating a significant level of trading activity for the stock.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹352.75 with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 5.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.47% and has gained 5.1 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current trading session and may fluctuate throughout the day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|19.92%
|6 Months
|52.06%
|YTD
|54.45%
|1 Year
|49.73%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹348.8, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 1.15 points.
On the last day of trading, Coal India recorded a volume of 337,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹345.2.
