Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock surges as demand for coal rises

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 347.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Coal India saw the stock open at 349.05 and close at 345.2. The high for the day was 351.1, while the low was 345.8. The market capitalization for Coal India is 214,247.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 362.55, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The trading volume on the BSE for Coal India was 337,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Coal India December futures opened at 351.3 as against previous close of 349.95

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 352.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 354.55, while the offer price is 354.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 2100 and an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest stands at 56,080,500, indicating a significant level of trading activity for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹352.75, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹347.65

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 352.75 with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 5.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.47% and has gained 5.1 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current trading session and may fluctuate throughout the day.

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months19.92%
6 Months52.06%
YTD54.45%
1 Year49.73%
15 Dec 2023, 09:24 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹348.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹347.65

The current stock price of Coal India is 348.8, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 1.15 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹345.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India recorded a volume of 337,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 345.2.

