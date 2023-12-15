Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock surges as demand for coal rises

Coal India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Coal India saw the stock open at ₹349.05 and close at ₹345.2. The high for the day was ₹351.1, while the low was ₹345.8. The market capitalization for Coal India is ₹214,247.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹362.55, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The trading volume on the BSE for Coal India was 337,083 shares.

