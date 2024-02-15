Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Rises on Optimistic Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹451.05 and closed at ₹452.4. The stock reached a high of ₹467.95 and a low of ₹443.1. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹287,429.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹468.5 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,181,970 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India stock is currently priced at ₹466.4, reflecting a 3.09% increase. The net change in the stock price is 14. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing positive momentum.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,181,970. The closing price for the day was ₹452.4.
