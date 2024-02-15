Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Rises on Optimistic Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 452.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 451.05 and closed at 452.4. The stock reached a high of 467.95 and a low of 443.1. The market capitalization of Coal India is 287,429.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 468.5 and the 52-week low is 207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,181,970 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹466.4, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹452.4

Coal India stock is currently priced at 466.4, reflecting a 3.09% increase. The net change in the stock price is 14. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing positive momentum.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹452.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,181,970. The closing price for the day was 452.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!