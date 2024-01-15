Coal India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Coal India was ₹385.3, while the close price was ₹384.15. The stock reached a high of ₹385.65 and a low of ₹379.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹234,861.58 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹395.8, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.