Coal India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Coal India was ₹385.3, while the close price was ₹384.15. The stock reached a high of ₹385.65 and a low of ₹379.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹234,861.58 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹395.8, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 932,518 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹384.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 932,518 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹384.15.