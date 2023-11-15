Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 5.26 %. The stock closed at 331.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of 333.35 and a close price of 331.7. The stock had a high of 350.1 and a low of 330.35. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently 215,171.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 326.1, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,395,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹331.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 1,395,155 shares. The closing price for the stock was 331.7.

