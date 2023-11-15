Coal India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of ₹333.35 and a close price of ₹331.7. The stock had a high of ₹350.1 and a low of ₹330.35. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently ₹215,171.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹326.1, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,395,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.