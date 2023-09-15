Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 279.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.8 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 280.85 and closed at 279.65. The stock's high for the day was 282.05, while the low was 276.6. The company has a market capitalization of 171200.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 284.9, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 472,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, the trading volume of Coal India on the BSE was 472,853 shares. The closing price for the stock was 279.65.

