Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares tumble as demand for coal drops

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹235.7 and closed at ₹234.95. The stock reached a high of ₹235.95 and a low of ₹230.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹144,146.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹207.1. The stock had a trading volume of 325,189 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.