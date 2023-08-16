Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares tumble as demand for coal drops

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 234.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 235.7 and closed at 234.95. The stock reached a high of 235.95 and a low of 230.8. The company's market capitalization is 144,146.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 207.1. The stock had a trading volume of 325,189 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹233.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹234.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 233.9. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, suggesting a decrease of 1.05 in the stock price compared to the previous value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹233.9 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE saw a volume of 0 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 233.9.

