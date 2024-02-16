Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India: A Bright Spot in the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 466.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 469.9 and closed at 466.4. The stock had a high of 481.2 and a low of 467.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is 293,777.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 468.5, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,125,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹476.7, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹466.4

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 476.7, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 10.3.

16 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹466.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on BSE was 1,125,952. The closing price of the shares was 466.4.

