Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India: A Bright Spot in the Market

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹469.9 and closed at ₹466.4. The stock had a high of ₹481.2 and a low of ₹467.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹293,777.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹468.5, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,125,952 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹476.7, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 10.3.
