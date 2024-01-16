Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Faces Bearish Trading as Demand for Coal Declines

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at ₹382.45 and closed at ₹381.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹387.80 and a low of ₹381.30. The company has a market capitalization of ₹237,265.04 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India's stock is ₹395.80, while the 52-week low is ₹207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 496,238 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.