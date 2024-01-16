Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Faces Bearish Trading as Demand for Coal Declines

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 385 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at 382.45 and closed at 381.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 387.80 and a low of 381.30. The company has a market capitalization of 237,265.04 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India's stock is 395.80, while the 52-week low is 207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 496,238 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹384.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹385

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 384.6 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹386.4, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹385

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 386.4. There has been a 0.36 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹381.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 496,238 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 381.1.

