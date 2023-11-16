Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 350.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 359.8 and closed at 349.15. The stock reached a high of 359.8 and a low of 348.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 216,034.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 350.1, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 979,708 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.46%
3 Months50.13%
6 Months45.12%
YTD55.79%
1 Year51.02%
16 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹352.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹350.55

The current stock price of Coal India is 352.6 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and has gained 2.05 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹349.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 979,708 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 349.15.

