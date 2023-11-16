Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹359.8 and closed at ₹349.15. The stock reached a high of ₹359.8 and a low of ₹348.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹216,034.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹350.1, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 979,708 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.46%
|3 Months
|50.13%
|6 Months
|45.12%
|YTD
|55.79%
|1 Year
|51.02%
