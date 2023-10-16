Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 312.15, up 1.41% from yesterday's 307.8

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 307.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 305.7 and closed at 307.25 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 310.75, while the lowest price was 304.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 189,688.78 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 310.75 and 207.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 420,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India closed today at ₹312.15, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹307.8

Coal India stock closed at 312.15 today, representing a 1.41% increase. The net change in price was +4.35. Yesterday's closing price was 307.8.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 307.2, while the high price is 313.7.

16 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 307.45 as against previous close of 308.1

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 312.15 with a bid price of 312.1 and an offer price of 312.2. The offer quantity stands at 4200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 4200 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 69,967,800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Coal India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Coal India Ltd stock is 207.60, while the 52-week high price is 310.85.

16 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹312.4, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 312.4, which represents a percent change of 1.49. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.49%. The net change is 4.6, meaning that the stock has gained 4.6 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 16 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.6 (+43.48%) & 3.95 (+38.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 16 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.85 (-42.54%) & 1.1 (-52.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹312.45, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 312.45, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.51% or 4.65 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coal India stock today was 307.2, while the high price reached 313.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 307.45 as against previous close of 308.1

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 312.25 with a bid price of 312.2 and an offer price of 312.35. The bid and offer quantities are both at 8400. The open interest for the stock is 69463800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹312.05, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 312.05, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% and the net change in price is 4.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.3 (+36.96%) & 3.95 (+38.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.25 (-36.57%) & 1.2 (-47.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's low price for the day was 307.2, while the high price reached 313.7.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹312, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current stock price of Coal India is 312. There has been a 1.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.

16 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 307.45 as against previous close of 308.1

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 311.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 311.4, while the offer price is even higher at 311.55. The offer quantity is 4200, indicating the number of shares that sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. Conversely, the bid quantity is 8400, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to buy at the bid price. The open interest for Coal India stands at 69249600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹311.1, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 311.1, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and has risen by 3.3 units.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 307.2, while the high price is 313.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (+30.43%) & 3.7 (+29.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.65 (-30.6%) & 1.3 (-43.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹310.95, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 310.95 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.02% and has gained 3.15 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Coal India October futures opened at 307.45 as against previous close of 308.1

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 311.9 with a bid price of 311.9 and an offer price of 312.1. The offer quantity stands at 16,800 shares, while the bid quantity is 12,600 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 69,510,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coal India stock today was 307.2, while the high price reached 313.7.

16 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹312.6, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current stock price of Coal India is 312.6, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 4.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% and has gone up by 4.8 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.5 (+41.3%) & 4.2 (+47.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 290.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-47.06%) & 4.3 (-35.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹312.35, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current stock price of Coal India is 312.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Coal India stock was recorded at 307.2, while the high price reached 313.7.

16 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Coal India October futures opened at 307.45 as against previous close of 308.1

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 312.15. The bid price is 312.0 and the offer price is 312.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 8400. The open interest for Coal India is 68300400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹312.8, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹307.8

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 312.8, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹307.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹307.25

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 307.8 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in price is 0.55. This indicates a small positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹307.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Coal India on the BSE was 420,077. The closing price for the shares was 307.25.

