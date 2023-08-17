Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 233.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹233.9 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹234.85 and a low of ₹232.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹143,684.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 236,307 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:16:25 AM IST
