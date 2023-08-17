Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 233.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 233.9 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 234.85 and a low of 232.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 143,684.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 236,307 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹233.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the BSE was 236,307. The closing price for the shares was 233.9.

