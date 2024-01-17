Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 385 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 385 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 386.95 and a low of 377.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 235,138.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 395.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India on that day was 990,469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹385 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, a total of 990,469 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 385.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.