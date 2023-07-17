comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet as Market Takes a Dive
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet as Market Takes a Dive

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 231.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 230 and closed at 229.9. The stock reached a high of 232 and a low of 229.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 142,543.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 186.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 283,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:06:28 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that its price is 230.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46:39 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 231.55. There has been a 0.22 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Coal India AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:21 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current price of Coal India stock is 231.5, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and the net change in price is 0.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:15:59 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current stock price of Coal India is 231.5 with a net change of 0.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:03:40 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹231.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 231.5, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

17 Jul 2023, 11:53:51 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 231.5 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Coal India News

17 Jul 2023, 11:30:15 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 231.55. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a slight positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 11:19:19 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 231.5, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% or 0.45 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:05:20 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹231.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 231.55. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

17 Jul 2023, 10:47:35 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.9, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current stock price of Coal India is 231.9. There has been a 0.37% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.

Click here for Coal India Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:33:32 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.8, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is at 231.8, with a 0.32 percent change. The net change is 0.75. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:21:39 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.1, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹231.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 231.1 with a 0.02% percent change and a net change of 0.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07:06 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 230.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a negligible decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:52:49 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current stock price of Coal India is 231.95 with a net change of 0.9, representing a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:55 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 231.65 with a percent change of 0.26. There has been a net change of 0.6 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:16:05 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹231.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current stock price of Coal India is 231.55 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:06:41 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹231.3, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹229.9

The current data shows that Coal India's stock price is 231.3. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.4 units.

17 Jul 2023, 08:29:32 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a BSE volume of 283,550 shares. The closing price for the stock was 229.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout