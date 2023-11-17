Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Plummets as Market Reacts Negatively

On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹353.85 and closed at ₹350.55. The high for the day was ₹354.25 and the low was ₹344.9. The market capitalization stood at 213045.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹359.8 and ₹207.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 805850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 344.55 with a bid price of 344.4 and an offer price of 344.7. The offer quantity is 6300 and the bid quantity is 10500. The open interest stands at 57978900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹344.55 with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.88%
|3 Months
|46.98%
|6 Months
|44.32%
|YTD
|53.65%
|1 Year
|47.21%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹344.85 with a net change of -0.85 and a percent change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
