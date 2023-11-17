Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Plummets as Market Reacts Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 345.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 353.85 and closed at 350.55. The high for the day was 354.25 and the low was 344.9. The market capitalization stood at 213045.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 359.8 and 207.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 805850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Coal India November futures opened at 347.95 as against previous close of 346.3

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 344.55 with a bid price of 344.4 and an offer price of 344.7. The offer quantity is 6300 and the bid quantity is 10500. The open interest stands at 57978900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹344.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹345.7

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 344.55 with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.88%
3 Months46.98%
6 Months44.32%
YTD53.65%
1 Year47.21%
17 Nov 2023, 09:26 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹344.85, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹345.7

The current stock price of Coal India is 344.85 with a net change of -0.85 and a percent change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:45 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹350.55 on last trading day

