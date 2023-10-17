Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's 312.15

26 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 312.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 308.85 and closed at 307.8. The stock reached a high of 313.7 and a low of 307.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 192,369.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 310.75 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 247,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Coal India stock was 317.35, which represents a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 5.2 compared to yesterday's closing price of 312.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement during today's trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2428.3-1.4-0.064189.551017.1276826.47
Coal India317.355.21.67313.7207.7195574.18
Sindhu Trade Links24.5-0.46-1.8432.015.33777.73
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources35.510.00.0117.033.046.87
17 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Coal India's stock had a low price of 312.05 and a high price of 318.20.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Coal India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Coal India Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 207.60 and a 52 week high price of 313.65.

17 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 312.4 as against previous close of 312.25

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 317.4 with a bid price of 317.65 and an offer price of 317.7. The offer quantity stands at 12,600 shares while the bid quantity is 4,200 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 70,744,800.

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 317.35 with a percent change of 1.67. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 5.2. Overall, this data suggests that Coal India stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 314.25. There has been a 0.67 percent change, with a net change of 2.1.

Click here for Coal India Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.9 (+2.63%) & 2.35 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 290.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (-27.16%) & 0.35 (-30.0%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2430.00.30.014189.551017.1277020.27
Coal India313.81.650.53313.7207.7193386.41
Sindhu Trade Links24.95-0.01-0.0432.015.33847.11
Anmol India46.990.460.9963.424.23267.44
Hemang Resources36.00.491.38117.033.047.52
17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Coal India reached a low of 312.05 and a high of 314.70 today.

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 313.95 with a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.58% compared to its previous value. The net change is 1.8, which means that the stock has risen by 1.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Coal India stock is experiencing slight growth.

Click here for Coal India Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days301.46
10 Days295.94
20 Days290.13
50 Days260.88
100 Days246.19
300 Days234.35
17 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.1 (+7.89%) & 2.55 (+8.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 290.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.85 (-29.63%) & 0.35 (-30.0%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 312.05, and the high price is 314.70.

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 313.9. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.75 in value.

Click here for Coal India AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 312.4 as against previous close of 312.25

The spot price of Coal India is currently at 314.3, with a bid price of 314.45 and an offer price of 314.6. The offer quantity is 12600 and the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for Coal India is at 69014400.

17 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2441.6511.950.494189.551017.1278348.37
Coal India314.32.150.69313.7207.7193694.55
Sindhu Trade Links24.960.00.032.015.33848.65
Anmol India46.750.220.4763.424.23266.07
Hemang Resources36.50.992.79117.033.048.18
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 314.3 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 2.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 312.05, while the high price is 314.35.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Coal India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010107
Buy5546
Hold2223
Sell4455
Strong Sell0001
17 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.9 (+2.63%) & 2.35 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 290.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (-22.22%) & 0.35 (-30.0%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Coal India share price scales 52-week high on improved volumes and blended realization outlook

Stock Market Today: Coal India share price has risen more than 36% since end-August scaled 52-week high on Tuesday. The strong volume numbers being reported and improved blended realizations expectations lift its earnings prospects. High dividend yield remains another key attraction.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/coal-india-share-price-scales-52-week-high-on-improved-volumes-and-blended-realization-outlook-11697519648542.html

17 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Coal India October futures opened at 312.4 as against previous close of 312.25

Coal India is a leading Indian coal mining company. The spot price of its stock is currently at 312.65. The bid price stands at 312.6, while the offer price is 312.8. There are 8400 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity is being bid for at the bid price. The open interest for Coal India stock is at 67,872,000.

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 312.9 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Coal India stock reached a low of 312.05 and a high of 314.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.85 (+1.32%) & 2.35 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 290.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.4 (-16.05%) & 0.35 (-30.0%) respectively.

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 313.35 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% and the net change in price is 1.2.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 312.05, while the high price is 314.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

The current stock price of Coal India is 313.8, with a net change of 1.65 and a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 313.8. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹307.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 247,720. The closing price for the day was 307.8.

