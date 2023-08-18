Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares drop as demand for coal declines

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹233.2 and closed at ₹233.15. The stock reached a high of ₹233.9 and a low of ₹231.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹143,160.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹263.3 and ₹207.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 321,655 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|-8.58%
|6 Months
|7.82%
|YTD
|3.22%
|1 Year
|4.9%
Coal India Live Updates
COAL INDIA
COAL INDIA
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹232.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹233.15
As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is ₹232.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.36% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.85.
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹233.15 on last trading day
On the last day, the total volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 321,655. The closing price for the shares was ₹233.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!