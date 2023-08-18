comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares drop as demand for coal declines
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares drop as demand for coal declines

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 233.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 233.2 and closed at 233.15. The stock reached a high of 233.9 and a low of 231.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 143,160.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 263.3 and 207.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 321,655 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:35:27 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months-8.58%
6 Months7.82%
YTD3.22%
1 Year4.9%
18 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:08:54 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹232.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹233.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 232.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.36% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.85.

18 Aug 2023, 08:05:42 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹233.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 321,655. The closing price for the shares was 233.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App