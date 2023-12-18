Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 349.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 349.1 and closed at 347.65. The stock reached a high of 354.25 and a low of 348.25. The market capitalization of Coal India is 215,603.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 362.55 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 616,402 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹344, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹349.85

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 344. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 5.85.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.28%
3 Months18.92%
6 Months53.14%
YTD55.52%
1 Year53.37%
18 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹349.85, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹347.65

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 349.85. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.2 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹347.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 616,402 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 347.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.