Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹349.1 and closed at ₹347.65. The stock reached a high of ₹354.25 and a low of ₹348.25. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹215,603.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹362.55 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 616,402 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.