Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹349.1 and closed at ₹347.65. The stock reached a high of ₹354.25 and a low of ₹348.25. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹215,603.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹362.55 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 616,402 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹344. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹5.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|18.92%
|6 Months
|53.14%
|YTD
|55.52%
|1 Year
|53.37%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹349.85. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.2 points.
On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 616,402 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹347.65.
