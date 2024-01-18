Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at ₹381.85 and closed at ₹381.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹385.2 and a low of ₹377.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹234,122.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,182,869 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹381.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,182,869. The closing price for the shares was ₹381.55.