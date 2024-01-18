Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at ₹381.85 and closed at ₹381.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹385.2 and a low of ₹377.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹234,122.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,182,869 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.