Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock rises as demand for coal increases
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock rises as demand for coal increases

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 230.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened and closed at 231.05 on the last trading day. The high of the day was 232.6, while the low was 229.5. The market capitalization of the company is 141,835.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 263.3 and 186.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 307,709 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30:51 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹230.4, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.4 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in price is 0.25.

18 Jul 2023, 11:16:38 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.45, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 230.45 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change in price is 0.3.

18 Jul 2023, 11:06:21 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 230.55 with a percent change of 0.17. The net change is 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4, resulting in a percent change of 0.17.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49:49 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.55 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% and the net change in price is 0.4.

18 Jul 2023, 10:31:01 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹230.6, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current stock price of Coal India is 230.6, with a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.45, implying a small positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15:02 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.8, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that its price is 230.8. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00:52 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹231.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 231.45 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the net change is 1.3. Overall, the stock price for Coal India has seen a slight increase.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45:10 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹230.95, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹230.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 230.95. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:53 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹229.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 229.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a minor decline in the value of the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 09:20:36 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹230, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹230.15

Coal India stock is currently trading at a price of 230, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:57 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.15, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹231.05

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.15. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decline of 0.9 in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate a negative trend for Coal India stock.

18 Jul 2023, 08:26:09 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹231.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Coal India shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 307,709 shares. The closing price of the shares was 231.05.

