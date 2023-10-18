comScore
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹316.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹317.35

Coal India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 313.8 and closed at 312.15. The stock reached a high of 318.2 and a low of 312.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 195,574.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 313.7, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 412,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:31:39 PM IST

Coal India stock closed at 316.4 today, representing a decrease of 0.3% from the previous day's closing price of 317.35. The net change in the stock price was -0.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:28:34 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 05:42:14 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Coal India reached a low price of 315.35 and a high price of 319.55 today.

18 Oct 2023, 03:23:51 PM IST

Coal India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Coal India Ltd has a 52-week low price of 207.60 and a 52-week high price of 318.35.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:17 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:50:48 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:32:44 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:25:56 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:48 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:05:33 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:53:34 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:42:48 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days306.36
10 Days297.64
20 Days291.84
50 Days262.43
100 Days246.92
300 Days234.77
18 Oct 2023, 01:32:27 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:14:05 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:13:19 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:50:03 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:30:34 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:22:40 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:19:59 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010107
Buy5546
Hold2223
Sell4455
Strong Sell0001
18 Oct 2023, 12:12:24 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:10:44 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:57:32 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:39:31 AM IST

Coal India October futures opened at 318.05 as against previous close of 317.6

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 317.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 316.35, while the offer price stands at 316.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 8400 and a bid quantity of 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 69064800.

18 Oct 2023, 11:34:54 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:10:12 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:03:17 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:45:43 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:31 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:35:15 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:16:39 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:54:18 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:52:44 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months39.83%
6 Months36.69%
YTD41.04%
1 Year33.36%
18 Oct 2023, 09:00:57 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:04:47 AM IST

