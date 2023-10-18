Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹316.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹317.35

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹313.8 and closed at ₹312.15. The stock reached a high of ₹318.2 and a low of ₹312.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹195,574.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹313.7, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 412,228 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed today at ₹316.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹317.35 Coal India stock closed at ₹316.4 today, representing a decrease of 0.3% from the previous day's closing price of ₹317.35. The net change in the stock price was -0.95.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2405.4 -22.9 -0.94 4189.55 1017.1 274215.87 Coal India 316.4 -0.95 -0.3 318.2 207.7 194988.72 Sindhu Trade Links 24.3 -0.24 -0.98 32.0 15.3 3746.89 Anmol India 47.5 1.09 2.35 63.4 24.23 270.34 Hemang Resources 35.75 -0.21 -0.58 117.0 33.0 47.19

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Coal India reached a low price of ₹315.35 and a high price of ₹319.55 today.

Coal India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Coal India Ltd has a 52-week low price of 207.60 and a 52-week high price of 318.35.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹316.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹317.35 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹316.4. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, implying a decrease of ₹0.95 in the stock price. Click here for Coal India Shareholdings

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.3 (-18.52%) & ₹5.25 (-12.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (-5.13%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2428.3 -1.4 -0.06 4189.55 1017.1 276826.47 Coal India 317.35 5.2 1.67 313.7 207.7 195574.18 Sindhu Trade Links 24.5 -0.46 -1.84 32.0 15.3 3777.73 Anmol India 46.99 0.46 0.99 63.4 24.23 267.44 Hemang Resources 35.51 0.0 0.0 117.0 33.0 46.87

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current price of Coal India stock is ₹317.35, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 5.2.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range Coal India stock's low price for the day was ₹312.05 while the high price was ₹318.20.

Coal India share price hits fresh 52-week high, up 54% in 7 months; is it still buy-worthy? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/coal-india-share-price-hits-fresh-52-week-high-up-54-in-7-months-is-it-still-buyworthy-11697616945910.html

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹317.35. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.2 units.

Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 306.36 10 Days 297.64 20 Days 291.84 50 Days 262.43 100 Days 246.92 300 Days 234.77

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.45 (-14.81%) & ₹5.55 (-7.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-7.69%) & ₹0.45 (-30.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹317.35, with a percent change of 1.67. This means that the stock has increased by 1.67% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.2 units.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Coal India reached a low of ₹312.05 and a high of ₹318.20 during the current trading day.

Coal India Live Updates COAL INDIA More Information

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2428.3 -1.4 -0.06 4189.55 1017.1 276826.47 Coal India 317.35 5.2 1.67 313.7 207.7 195574.18 Sindhu Trade Links 24.5 -0.46 -1.84 32.0 15.3 3777.73 Anmol India 46.99 0.46 0.99 63.4 24.23 267.44 Hemang Resources 35.51 0.0 0.0 117.0 33.0 46.87

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹317.35. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Click here for Coal India AGM

Coal India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 7 Buy 5 5 4 6 Hold 2 2 2 3 Sell 4 4 5 5 Strong Sell 0 0 0 1

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-23.46%) & ₹4.95 (-17.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-2.56%) & ₹0.55 (-15.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Coal India reached a low price of ₹312.05 and a high price of ₹318.2.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹317.35, which is a 1.67% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 5.2 points. Click here for Coal India News

Coal India October futures opened at 318.05 as against previous close of 317.6 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 317.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 316.35, while the offer price stands at 316.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 8400 and a bid quantity of 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 69064800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2428.3 -1.4 -0.06 4189.55 1017.1 276826.47 Coal India 317.35 5.2 1.67 313.7 207.7 195574.18 Sindhu Trade Links 24.5 -0.46 -1.84 32.0 15.3 3777.73 Anmol India 46.99 0.46 0.99 63.4 24.23 267.44 Hemang Resources 35.51 0.0 0.0 117.0 33.0 46.87

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Coal India stock was ₹312.05 and the high price was ₹318.20.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹317.35, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.67% and there has been a net increase of 5.2 in the stock price. Click here for Coal India Dividend

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 18 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.85 (-4.94%) & ₹6.1 (+1.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 18 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.65 (-15.38%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2428.3 -1.4 -0.06 4189.55 1017.1 276826.47 Coal India 317.35 5.2 1.67 313.7 207.7 195574.18 Sindhu Trade Links 24.5 -0.46 -1.84 32.0 15.3 3777.73 Anmol India 46.99 0.46 0.99 63.4 24.23 267.44 Hemang Resources 35.51 0.0 0.0 117.0 33.0 46.87

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current stock price of Coal India is ₹317.35, with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 5.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Coal India stock today is ₹312.05 and the high price is ₹318.20.

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current stock price of Coal India is ₹317.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points.

Coal India Live Updates COAL INDIA More Information

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.67% 3 Months 39.83% 6 Months 36.69% YTD 41.04% 1 Year 33.36%

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹317.35, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹312.15 The current stock price of Coal India is ₹317.35, with a net change of 5.2, representing a percent change of 1.67.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹312.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 412,228. The closing price for the shares was ₹312.15.