Coal India Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹277.55 and the close price was ₹277.8. The stock had a high of ₹284.05 and a low of ₹277.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹172,125.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹284.9 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 622,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.