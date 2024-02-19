Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 476.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 484.75, reached a high of 487.75, and a low of 477.4 before closing at 476.7. The market capitalization was 295,718.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 487.75 and 207.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 560,876 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹476.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 560,876 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 476.7.

