Coal India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 379.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 381, closed at 379.9, reached a high of 382.4, and a low of 368. The company's market capitalization stands at 231,564.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 395.8, while its 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India shares on this day was 625,190.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

