Coal India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹381, closed at ₹379.9, reached a high of ₹382.4, and a low of ₹368. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹231,564.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹395.8, while its 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India shares on this day was 625,190.
19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
