Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹317.95 and closed at ₹317.35. The stock reached a high of ₹319.55 and a low of ₹315.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹194,988.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹318.20 and the 52-week low is ₹207.70. The BSE volume for Coal India was 221,211 shares.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that its price is ₹312.35, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. This information suggests that the market sentiment towards Coal India is negative, which may be attributed to various factors such as weak demand for coal, regulatory challenges, or overall market conditions. Investors should consider these factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.0%
|3 Months
|41.22%
|6 Months
|37.57%
|YTD
|40.84%
|1 Year
|31.13%
Coal India stock is currently priced at ₹316.4, with a net change of -0.95 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a trading volume of 221,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹317.35.
