Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 316.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 317.95 and closed at 317.35. The stock reached a high of 319.55 and a low of 315.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 194,988.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 318.20 and the 52-week low is 207.70. The BSE volume for Coal India was 221,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹312.35, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹316.85

The current data of Coal India stock shows that its price is 312.35, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. This information suggests that the market sentiment towards Coal India is negative, which may be attributed to various factors such as weak demand for coal, regulatory challenges, or overall market conditions. Investors should consider these factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months41.22%
6 Months37.57%
YTD40.84%
1 Year31.13%
19 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹316.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹317.35

Coal India stock is currently priced at 316.4, with a net change of -0.95 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹317.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a trading volume of 221,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 317.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.