Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 5.57 %. The stock closed at 347.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 347.35 and closed at 347.65. The stock's high for the day was 369.8, while the low was 347. The company's market capitalization is 2,26,172.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 362.55, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,907,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹347.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,907,637 shares. The closing price of the shares was 347.65.

