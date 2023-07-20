Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India: Stocks Surge as Demand for Coal Rises

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 228.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 228.35 and closed at 228.3. The highest price reached during the day was 229.85, while the lowest was 228.05. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently 140,880.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 247,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹228.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹228.3

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 228.6. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹228.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 247,678. The closing price for the shares was 228.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.