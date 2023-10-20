Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 314.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 315.75 and closed at 316.85. The highest price reached during the day was 315.75, while the lowest price was 308.9. The company has a market capitalization of 193,941.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 319.55, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 250,700 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹314.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹314.7

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price of the stock is 314.3. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, which means the stock has decreased by 0.4 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months41.07%
6 Months37.14%
YTD39.88%
1 Year32.16%
20 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹314.8, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹314.7

The current stock price of Coal India is 314.8 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 points, resulting in a 0.03% change. This data suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of Coal India.

20 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹316.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 250,700 shares with a closing price of 316.85.

