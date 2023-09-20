Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 279.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 279.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 282.5 and a low of 274.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 173,172.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 284.9 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 532,105 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹279.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India (BSE: 532105) had a volume of 532,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was 279.3.

