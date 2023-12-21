Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹369 and closed at ₹367. The stock reached a high of ₹371.7 and a low of ₹350.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹216,835.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹369.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,986,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.