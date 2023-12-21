Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 351.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 369 and closed at 367. The stock reached a high of 371.7 and a low of 350.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 216,835.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 369.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,986,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Coal India reached a low of 346.7 and a high of 354.6 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Coal India December futures opened at 352.9 as against previous close of 352.4

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 352.55 with a bid price of 352.55 and an offer price of 352.85. The offer quantity stands at 2100 while the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 49667100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹352.55, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹351.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 352.55. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months17.36%
6 Months54.15%
YTD56.48%
1 Year55.75%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹349.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹351.85

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 349.3, which represents a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹367 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India witnessed a trading volume of 1,986,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 367.

