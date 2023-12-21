Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹369 and closed at ₹367. The stock reached a high of ₹371.7 and a low of ₹350.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹216,835.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹369.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,986,771 shares.
The stock price of Coal India reached a low of ₹346.7 and a high of ₹354.6 on the current day.
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 352.55 with a bid price of 352.55 and an offer price of 352.85. The offer quantity stands at 2100 while the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 49667100.
The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹352.55. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|17.36%
|6 Months
|54.15%
|YTD
|56.48%
|1 Year
|55.75%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹349.3, which represents a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Coal India witnessed a trading volume of 1,986,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹367.
