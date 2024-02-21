Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -3.2 %. The stock closed at 461.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 459.7 and closed at 461.3. The high for the day was 459.7, while the low was 441.2. The market capitalization stood at 275,196.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were 487.75 and 207.7 respectively. BSE witnessed a trading volume of 1,548,306 shares for Coal India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹461.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,548,306 shares with a closing price of 461.3.

