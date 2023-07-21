Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of ₹229.3 and a close price of ₹229.7. The stock reached a high of ₹230.4 and a low of ₹228.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹141,527.09 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 48,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.