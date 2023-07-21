Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹229.3 and closed at ₹229.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹230.4, while the low was ₹228.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹141,557.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 49,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10:48 AM IST
