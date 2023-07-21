Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Coal India's last day of trading saw an open price of ₹229.3 and a close price of ₹229.7. The stock reached a high of ₹230.4 and a low of ₹228.75 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹141,527.09 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 52,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day, Coal India recorded a trading volume of 54,092 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹229.7.
