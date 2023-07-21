Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of 229.3 and a close price of 229.7. The stock reached a high of 230.4 and a low of 228.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 141,527.09 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 48,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a trading volume of 48,903 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 229.7.

