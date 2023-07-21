Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock plummets as investors express concerns

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock price opened at 229.3 and closed at 229.7 on the last trading day. The high price for the day was 230.4 while the low price was 228.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is 141,496.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 62,973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹228.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹229.7

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 228.9, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹229.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹229.7

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 229.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹229.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹229.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 229.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -0.4.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹229.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 229.7 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This indicates that the stock has not experienced any significant movement in price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:26 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 62,973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 229.7 per share.

