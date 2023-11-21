Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock plummets on the market

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹348 and closed at ₹345.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹352.35, while the low was ₹344. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹214,524.57 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹359.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 879,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.