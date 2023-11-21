Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -3.79 %. The stock closed at 348.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 348 and closed at 345.25. The stock's high for the day was 352.35, while the low was 344. The company's market capitalization stands at 214,524.57 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is 359.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 879,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coal India stock today was 332.9 and the high price was 338.5.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹334.9, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹348.1

Coal India stock has seen a decrease in price by 3.79%, resulting in a net change of -13.2. The current stock price stands at 334.9.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months50.12%
6 Months45.68%
YTD54.52%
1 Year51.49%
21 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹334.6, down -3.88% from yesterday's ₹348.1

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 334.6, with a percent change of -3.88 and a net change of -13.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 13.5 points. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential catalysts that could drive a rebound in the future.

21 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹345.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 879,389. The closing price for the day was 345.25.

