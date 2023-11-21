Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock plummets on the market

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹348 and closed at ₹345.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹352.35, while the low was ₹344. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹214,524.57 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹359.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 879,389 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Coal India stock today was ₹332.9 and the high price was ₹338.5.
Coal India stock has seen a decrease in price by 3.79%, resulting in a net change of -13.2. The current stock price stands at ₹334.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.81%
|3 Months
|50.12%
|6 Months
|45.68%
|YTD
|54.52%
|1 Year
|51.49%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹334.6, with a percent change of -3.88 and a net change of -13.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 13.5 points. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential catalysts that could drive a rebound in the future.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 879,389. The closing price for the day was ₹345.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!