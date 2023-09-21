Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 281 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 280.95 and closed at 281. The highest price reached during the day was 288, while the lowest price was 279.3. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 175,175.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 284.9, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India shares on that day was 632,119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹284.25, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹281

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 284.25. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

21 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹281 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a BSE volume of 632,119 shares. The closing price for the stock was 281.

