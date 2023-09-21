Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹280.95 and closed at ₹281. The highest price reached during the day was ₹288, while the lowest price was ₹279.3. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹175,175.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹284.9, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India shares on that day was 632,119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.