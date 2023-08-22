Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks soar amidst positive market conditions

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹226.1 and closed at ₹227.45. The stock reached a high of ₹230.85 and a low of ₹226.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹141,804.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 389,090 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹230.1, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the value has increased by ₹2.65. This indicates positive movement in the stock price, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the prospects of Coal India.
