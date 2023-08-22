Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks soar amidst positive market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 227.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 226.1 and closed at 227.45. The stock reached a high of 230.85 and a low of 226.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 141,804.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 389,090 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.1, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹227.45

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.1, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the value has increased by 2.65. This indicates positive movement in the stock price, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the prospects of Coal India.

22 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹227.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 389,090. The closing price for the stock was 227.45.

