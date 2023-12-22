Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹351.8 and closed at ₹351.85. The stock reached a high of ₹356.85 and a low of ₹346.7. The company's market capitalization is ₹219,701.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹371.7 and its 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 387,319 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹356.5 with a percent change of 1.32. This means that the stock has increased by 1.32% from its previous trading session. The net change is 4.65, indicating that the stock has gained 4.65 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in the current trading session.
