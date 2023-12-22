Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 351.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 351.8 and closed at 351.85. The stock reached a high of 356.85 and a low of 346.7. The company's market capitalization is 219,701.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 371.7 and its 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 387,319 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹356.5, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹351.85

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 356.5 with a percent change of 1.32. This means that the stock has increased by 1.32% from its previous trading session. The net change is 4.65, indicating that the stock has gained 4.65 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in the current trading session.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹351.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India was 387,319 shares with a closing price of 351.85.

