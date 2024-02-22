Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Slides as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.05 %. The stock closed at 446.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 450.4 and closed at 446.55. The high for the day was 450.65 and the low was 431.05. The market capitalization was 266,815.32 crore. The 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,097,893 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹432.95, down -3.05% from yesterday's ₹446.55

The current data shows that Coal India stock is priced at 432.95 with a decrease of 3.05% in percentage change and a net change of -13.6. This indicates a decline in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹446.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 2,097,893 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 446.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!