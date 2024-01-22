 Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade Trend | Mint
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade Trend
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade Trend

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Coal India stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 3.97 %. The stock closed at 383.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 386.95 and closed at 383.7. The stock reached a high of 401.4 and a low of 384.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 245,862.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.8 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,655,311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13:52 AM IST

The stock of Coal India reached a low price of 384.5 and a high price of 401.4 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:55:18 AM IST

Top active call options for Coal India at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.85 (+148.94%) & 10.9 (+147.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 380.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.4 (-85.86%) & 0.55 (-86.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35:31 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2987.9572.02.473739.01017.1340626.63
Coal India398.9515.253.97395.8207.7245862.05
Sindhu Trade Links25.50.060.2435.3416.53931.92
Anmol India58.7-1.01-1.6968.027.0334.09
Chandra Prabhu International35.410.912.6441.021.7565.47
22 Jan 2024, 10:33:04 AM IST

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 398.95, showing a 3.97% increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.25.

22 Jan 2024, 10:28:43 AM IST

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 384.5, while the high price is 401.4.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:43 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:04:45 AM IST

The spot price of Coal India is 398.8, with a bid price of 399.9 and an offer price of 400.25. The offer quantity is 2100 shares, and the bid quantity is also 2100 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 52071600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:57 AM IST

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 398.95, which represents a 3.97% increase. This results in a net change of 15.25.

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:38 AM IST

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months11.92%
6 Months67.36%
YTD1.93%
1 Year71.13%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19:19 AM IST

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 398.95, which represents a percent change of 3.97. The net change is 15.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.97% and has gained 15.25 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02:31 AM IST

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 1,655,311 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 383.7.

