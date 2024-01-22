Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade Trend

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹386.95 and closed at ₹383.7. The stock reached a high of ₹401.4 and a low of ₹384.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹245,862.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,655,311 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Coal India reached a low price of ₹384.5 and a high price of ₹401.4 on the current day.

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.85 (+148.94%) & ₹10.9 (+147.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.4 (-85.86%) & ₹0.55 (-86.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2987.95 72.0 2.47 3739.0 1017.1 340626.63 Coal India 398.95 15.25 3.97 395.8 207.7 245862.05 Sindhu Trade Links 25.5 0.06 0.24 35.34 16.5 3931.92 Anmol India 58.7 -1.01 -1.69 68.0 27.0 334.09 Chandra Prabhu International 35.41 0.91 2.64 41.0 21.75 65.47

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹398.95, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹383.7 Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is ₹398.95, showing a 3.97% increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.25.

Coal India January futures opened at 386.35 as against previous close of 384.35 The spot price of Coal India is 398.8, with a bid price of 399.9 and an offer price of 400.25. The offer quantity is 2100 shares, and the bid quantity is also 2100 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 52071600.

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.56% 3 Months 11.92% 6 Months 67.36% YTD 1.93% 1 Year 71.13%

