Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trade Trend

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹386.95 and closed at ₹383.7. The stock reached a high of ₹401.4 and a low of ₹384.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹245,862.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 1,655,311 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Coal India at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.85 (+148.94%) & ₹10.9 (+147.73%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coal India at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.4 (-85.86%) & ₹0.55 (-86.25%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|2987.95
|72.0
|2.47
|3739.0
|1017.1
|340626.63
|Coal India
|398.95
|15.25
|3.97
|395.8
|207.7
|245862.05
|Sindhu Trade Links
|25.5
|0.06
|0.24
|35.34
|16.5
|3931.92
|Anmol India
|58.7
|-1.01
|-1.69
|68.0
|27.0
|334.09
|Chandra Prabhu International
|35.41
|0.91
|2.64
|41.0
|21.75
|65.47
The spot price of Coal India is 398.8, with a bid price of 399.9 and an offer price of 400.25. The offer quantity is 2100 shares, and the bid quantity is also 2100 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 52071600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|11.92%
|6 Months
|67.36%
|YTD
|1.93%
|1 Year
|71.13%
On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 1,655,311 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹383.7.
