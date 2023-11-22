Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -4.02 %. The stock closed at 348.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 334.6 and closed at 348.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 338.5 and a low of 328.9. The market capitalization of Coal India is 205,896.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 359.8 and 207.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 939,532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹348.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 939,532. The closing price for the shares was 348.1.

