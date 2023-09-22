Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet in the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 284.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 285 and closed at 284.25. The stock had a high of 286.7 and a low of 278.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 172,772.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 288, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 369,943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months17.99%
6 Months31.45%
YTD24.62%
1 Year21.12%
22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹280.35, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹284.25

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 280.35. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹284.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 369,943. The closing price for the shares was 284.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.