Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Plummet in the Market

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹285 and closed at ₹284.25. The stock had a high of ₹286.7 and a low of ₹278.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹172,772.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹288, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 369,943 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|17.99%
|6 Months
|31.45%
|YTD
|24.62%
|1 Year
|21.12%
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹280.35. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.9 in the stock price.
