Wed Aug 23 2023 09:40:04
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Coal India stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 230.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 230.75 and closed at 230.1. The stock reached a high of 231.9 and a low of 229.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is 142,235.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 292,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:47:02 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.35, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹230.8

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 231.35 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% and the net change in the price is an increase of 0.55. Overall, this indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34:45 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months-8.36%
6 Months7.8%
YTD2.53%
1 Year5.7%
23 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:03:07 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹230.1

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.8, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a small positive change.

23 Aug 2023, 08:13:35 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 292,709 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 230.1.

