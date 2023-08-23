Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹230.75 and closed at ₹230.1. The stock reached a high of ₹231.9 and a low of ₹229.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹142,235.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 292,709 shares.
Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.35, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹230.8
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹231.35 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% and the net change in the price is an increase of 0.55. Overall, this indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|-8.36%
|6 Months
|7.8%
|YTD
|2.53%
|1 Year
|5.7%
Coal India Live Updates
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹230.1
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹230.8, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a small positive change.
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 292,709 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹230.1.
