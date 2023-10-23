Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock plunges as demand for coal declines

LIVE UPDATES
17 min read . 01:41 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 312.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 312.95 and closed at 314.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 316.5 and a low of 309.65. The market capitalization of Coal India is 192,462.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 319.55 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 159,691 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days314.67
10 Days308.07
20 Days298.66
50 Days269.11
100 Days249.84
300 Days236.56
23 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-71.43%) & 1.5 (-62.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.35 (+107.14%) & 1.7 (+112.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock reached a low of 306.65 and a high of 312.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹307.45, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹312.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 307.45. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.55, resulting in a net change of -4.85.

Click here for Coal India Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 311.05 as against previous close of 312.05

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 309. The bid price stands at 308.75 while the offer price is 308.95. There is an offer quantity of 4200 shares and a bid quantity of 4200 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 50,047,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2338.15-55.1-2.34189.551017.1266549.36
Coal India308.25-4.05-1.3319.55207.7189966.1
Sindhu Trade Links23.06-0.94-3.9232.015.33555.69
Anmol India48.11.753.7863.424.23273.76
Hemang Resources34.480.050.15117.033.045.51
23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹308.85, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹312.3

Coal India's stock price is currently at 308.85, representing a decrease of 1.1% or a net change of -3.45.

23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 307.9, while the high price is 312.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-61.11%) & 0.75 (-57.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.25 (+54.76%) & 1.2 (+50.0%) respectively.



23 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Coal India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1110107
Buy5546
Hold2223
Sell3455
Strong Sell0001
23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹308.55, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹312.3

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 308.55, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% and the net change is a decrease of 3.75.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2333.5-59.75-2.54189.551017.1266019.26
Coal India309.45-2.85-0.91319.55207.7190705.63
Sindhu Trade Links23.0-1.0-4.1732.015.33546.44
Anmol India47.661.312.8363.424.23271.25
Hemang Resources34.3-0.13-0.38117.033.045.28
23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Coal India October futures opened at 311.05 as against previous close of 312.05

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 312.2. The bid and offer prices are 311.8 and 311.9 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 12600 each. The open interest for Coal India stands at 51790200.



23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's low price for the day was 308.6, while the high price reached 312.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹310.35, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹312.3

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 310.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.62%, resulting in a net change of -1.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-50.0%) & 0.8 (-54.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.6 (+23.81%) & 0.9 (+12.5%) respectively.



23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2341.65-51.6-2.164189.551017.1266948.36
Coal India309.35-2.95-0.94319.55207.7190644.0
Sindhu Trade Links23.7-0.3-1.2532.015.33654.37
Anmol India47.651.32.863.424.23271.2
Hemang Resources34.4-0.03-0.09117.033.045.41
23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹309.35, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹312.3

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 309.35 with a percent change of -0.94. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.94% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.95, indicating a decrease of 2.95 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the value of Coal India stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's low price today was 309.5 and the high price was 312.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Coal India October futures opened at 311.05 as against previous close of 312.05

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 311.55. The bid price is 311.2, and the offer price is 311.45. The offer quantity is 8400, and the bid quantity is also 8400. The open interest for Coal India is at 52,785,600.



23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹310.7, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹312.3

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 310.7 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.51% and the actual decrease in price is 1.6.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months39.1%
6 Months35.8%
YTD38.81%
1 Year29.63%
23 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹312.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹314.7

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 312.3, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.76% and has decreased by 2.4.

23 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹314.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 159,691 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 314.7.

