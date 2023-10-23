Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock plunges as demand for coal declines

Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 314.67 10 Days 308.07 20 Days 298.66 50 Days 269.11 100 Days 249.84 300 Days 236.56

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-71.43%) & ₹1.5 (-62.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.35 (+107.14%) & ₹1.7 (+112.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range Coal India stock reached a low of ₹306.65 and a high of ₹312.95 on the current day.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹307.45, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹312.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is ₹307.45. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.55, resulting in a net change of -4.85. Click here for Coal India Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India October futures opened at 311.05 as against previous close of 312.05 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 309. The bid price stands at 308.75 while the offer price is 308.95. There is an offer quantity of 4200 shares and a bid quantity of 4200 shares. The open interest for Coal India is 50,047,200.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2338.15 -55.1 -2.3 4189.55 1017.1 266549.36 Coal India 308.25 -4.05 -1.3 319.55 207.7 189966.1 Sindhu Trade Links 23.06 -0.94 -3.92 32.0 15.3 3555.69 Anmol India 48.1 1.75 3.78 63.4 24.23 273.76 Hemang Resources 34.48 0.05 0.15 117.0 33.0 45.51

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹315.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-61.11%) & ₹0.75 (-57.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.25 (+54.76%) & ₹1.2 (+50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 10 10 7 Buy 5 5 4 6 Hold 2 2 2 3 Sell 3 4 5 5 Strong Sell 0 0 0 1

Coal India October futures opened at 311.05 as against previous close of 312.05 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 312.2. The bid and offer prices are 311.8 and 311.9 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 12600 each. The open interest for Coal India stands at 51790200.

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.45% 3 Months 39.1% 6 Months 35.8% YTD 38.81% 1 Year 29.63%

