Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

Coal India stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 230.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹231.5 and closed at ₹230.8. The stock had a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹230.4. Its market capitalization is ₹142,266.58 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 213,977 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
