Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 230.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 231.5 and closed at 230.8. The stock had a high of 231.5 and a low of 230.4. Its market capitalization is 142,266.58 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 213,977 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

