Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹231.5 and closed at ₹230.8. The stock had a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹230.4. Its market capitalization is ₹142,266.58 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 213,977 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.8 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume of Coal India on the BSE was 213,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹230.8.