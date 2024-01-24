Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.99 %. The stock closed at 398.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 402.15 and closed at 398.95. The stock reached a high of 404.8 and a low of 373.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 231,133.13 crores. In the past year, the stock's highest price was 395.8 and the lowest price was 207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,423,456 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

