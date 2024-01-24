Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹402.15 and closed at ₹398.95. The stock reached a high of ₹404.8 and a low of ₹373.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹231,133.13 crores. In the past year, the stock's highest price was ₹395.8 and the lowest price was ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,423,456 shares were traded.
24 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
